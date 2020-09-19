Jeannine (Miller) Elletson, went home to be with God on Sept. 16, 2020 in Glasgow Mont. She was born in Sidney Mont. Jan. 19, 1931 to Senn and Dorothy (Adamson) Miller.
Mom married our Dad, Glenn Elletson of Fairview, Mont., Aug. 28, 1948 in Glendive, Mont. She is survived by her four children: Don (Judy) Elletson, Deb Elletson (RJ), Donna (Gary) Dascher, and Patty Schedel. She is also survived by 8 grands and 2 step grands; 11 great grands and 6 step great grands.
