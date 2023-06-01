Jerry David Cornelia

Jerry David Cornelia

Jerry D. Cornelia, 68 of Sidney passed away, Thursday morning, May 18, 2023, at the Sidney Health Center ER, Sidney, MT. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Jerry David Cornelia, 68 of Sidney, MT, left us unexpectedly and far too soon, Thursday, May 18th, 2023, at the Sidney Health Center. 

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Cornelia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments