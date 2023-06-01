Jerry D. Cornelia, 68 of Sidney passed away, Thursday morning, May 18, 2023, at the Sidney Health Center ER, Sidney, MT. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Jerry David Cornelia, 68 of Sidney, MT, left us unexpectedly and far too soon, Thursday, May 18th, 2023, at the Sidney Health Center.
Jerry was born August 30th, 1954, to Wilbur Otto Cornelia and June Fay(Mavity)Cornelia in Sidney, the 3rd of 6 children.
Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Teresa (Kelly) Kappel, in 1975.
Though they divorced, they remained friends through the years.
As a child, his older siblings, Kathy and Donn, would tease him about being adopted. But with his Dad's temper and his Mom's soft heart, there was no doubt he was not.
Jerry knew at a very young age he was destined to be an artist. Sculpting came most natural to him, making roses with his grandmother at the age of 5.
Jerry attended school in Sidney and graduated from SSHS in 1972. After high school, he attended fashion school in Atlanta, GA, as well as pursuing fashion in LA. He returned to Sidney in the early 80s. Jerry then moved to NYC in 1985 and pursued his dreams in a variety of mediums. Jerry produced his own paintings, sculptures, and bird houses, as well as painting and designing mannequins and store front windows. After 10 years, Jerry moved back to Sidney.
Jerry said moving back to Montana was great for his art career. His art was shown in galleries across Montana and the United States.
He was known for the many whimsical titles of his paintings and enjoyed penning them as much as he enjoyed painting them.
He loved doing it all, sculpting, painting, writing, drawing, and creating elaborate candle holders and clocks.
His talent for the arts was rivaled by his cooking. His mashed potatoes, his apple pie, and his baguettes were all prepared with the same attention to detail as his art. He was known for the love of his pets. He had a special place in his heart for all animals. His well-known love of horses came from his time spent on the Mavity farm, and that love translated into many of his works of art.
Jerry was a champion of LGBTQ+ rights and a staunch democrat. A lot of people who met him will remember him. Besides his hard work and talent as an artist, he was a hard worker in so many ways. He also was an excellent dancer, and we HAVE to mention his fabulous hair!
Jerry is survived by brothers, Gary (Derick Paredes) Cornelia, Darrel Cornelia and sister Sharon Cornelia Shackelford. Nieces Becky (Kris) Yonts, Tedra Cornelia, Michelle Jundt, Leeana & Laraya Shackelford. Nephews Glenn Dotson & Landon Shackelford.
Jerry was preceded in death by his grandparents Otto & Bertha Cornelia, grandparents Glenn Sr. & Eleanor Mavity. Parents Wilbur & June Cornelia.
Sister Kathleen Cornelia Dotson. Brother Donn Cornelia. Great nephew Ryly
Verhasselt.
Memorial donations can be made to your local animal shelters. A celebration
of life will be planned for the future. Please search the Sidney Herald archives
for some great articles on Jerry.
The family would like to thank everyone who has reached out and expressed
their love for Jerry.
