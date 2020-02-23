Memorial services for Jill Carpenter, 50 of Sidney, Montana were at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastor David Huskamp officiating. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Jill passed away on Feb. 18, 2020 at Sidney Health Center.
Jill LaMae (Leland) Carpenter was born April 10, 1969 to Raymond and Jeanie (Candee) Leland in Sidney, Montana. Jill attended elementary school at Leland School and graduated from Sidney High School in 1987. She attended MSU-Northern and graduated with a nursing degree in 1989. After graduating, she went to California and Oregon as a travelling nurse, later returning to Sidney, where she worked as a nurse for 28 years.
Jill enjoyed working in many departments, finishing her career as the Director of Visiting Nurse and Hospice. Her passion was being a caretaker; she was deeply loved by all who worked with her and received care from her.
Growing up, Jill loved being on the ranch, participating in 4-H, and taking care of her animals. She loved her sheep and enjoyed riding horse with her sister and cousins at brandings. She was a member of the Shepherd of the Valley Church and the Elks.
Jill played in a dart league on “The Lady and the Tramps” team since 1991 with Julie Hill. She was also on the “Crazy Js” and “Nordic Trolls” fantasy football teams with her mother Jeanie and sister Jodie. Jill was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and attended a game at Lambeau Field on a family trip.
Jill loved rock hunting and collecting agates and entertaining family and friends. She was well-known for her legendary playlist and provided music for many gatherings.
Her selfless nature and love for all people made her the best nurse and mother. Time spent with her son, George, in the evenings was her most treasured time. Jill was very proud of her daughter, Johren, and excited for her future in the medical field. She was the best at caring for her family; nobody could take her place.
Jill passed away on Tuesday night, February 18, 2020, at Sidney Health Center after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond (Rick) Leland, her grandparents: Les & Lillian Candee, Ernie & Johren Leland, and her aunt, Majorie (Leland) Crighton.
Jill is survived by her husband of 22 years, Barry Carpenter; her daughter, Johren; son, George; her dear mother, Jeanie Leland; her sister Jodie Leland (Darryn Welnel) and nephews Raymond Smith and Jordan Smith; life-long friend Julie (Klandl) Hill; dear cousin Jolene (Leland) Baxter; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.