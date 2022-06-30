Jim Schmitt, 90

Jim Schmitt, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022. He was 90 years young.
Born to parents Amelia and Philip Schmitt in Sidney, Montana, Jim grew up on a farm alongside 11 siblings.
Jim attended school in Sidney, graduating from the eighth grade in 1946. Despite the fact that he spent most of his time working in the fields with his father, Jim excelled academically, receiving the highest score on the achievement test in Richland County.
In 1952, Jim enlisted in the army to serve in the Korean War. According to Jim, he was assigned as a “comboman:” a position involving wiring phone cables, transmitting radio signals and carrying light weapons (BAR).
While in Korea, Jim’s platoon was hit by an artillery bomb, and he was flown to Japan for surgery — surgeons removed 92 pieces of shrapnel from his body. After being released from the army due to his injury, Jim came home to Sidney and married the love of his life, Joan Bouchard.
Once married, Jim attended Coyne Electrical College while working part-time at Aldens, a catalog store in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated in 1956.
Jim and Joan would go on to have four children, and as the years passed, they welcomed 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren whom he adored greatly.
Jim was a service electrician, working for Montgomery Wards until his retirement in 1983.
Among several pastimes, Jim enjoyed gardening, taking on engineering projects, playing card games and mentoring his grandchildren.
Jim passed away in his home in Hillsboro, Oregon, surrounded by his children and wife of 67 years.
Jim was always one to crack a joke, and his sense of humor, kindness and optimism will always be remembered — and dearly missed.
Jim is survived by his wife, Joan, of Hillsboro; two sisters, Rose Gerkie of Montana and Mickey Fleming of California; one brother, Larry (Marilyn), of Montana; two daughters, Kathy (George) Hackleman and Theresa (Bill) LaMora, both of Oregon; two sons, Dan (Cheryl) of Texas and Richard (Annette) Schmitt of Oregon; 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and four sisters.
To plant a tree in memory of Jim Schmitt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.