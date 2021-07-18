Jo Ann passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at her home on Charley Creek.
Jo Ann Foss was born to Harry and Verda Sherman in Sidney, MT on January 30, 1934. She attended school in Sidney graduating in 1951. She earned an associate’s degree in Elementary Education from Eastern Montana College in Billings and taught in local schools until her marriage to Kenneth Foss of rural Richland County. They made their home in the Mona-Elmdale community where they raised their two children. She loved ranch life, the out of doors and wildlife.
Jo Ann is survived by her daughter Carolyn (Mark) Casterline, and two grandsons Luke (Emily) Casterline and their child Clara, and Sam Casterline.
She will be laid to rest beside her husband and daughter in the Lynde Cemetery located on the ranch property.
