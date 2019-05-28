Joan Louise Hall, 89, Solen, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at CHI St. Alexius, Bismarck. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Capital Christian Center with Rev. Dan Kent officiating. Visitation is scheduled for 5:00 – 7:00 PM with a sharing time beginning at 7:00 PM, at DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan. Visitation continues one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Beach Cemetery, Beach, ND.
Joan was born October 16, 1929, at Beach, ND, to Edward and Margaret (McManigal) Wentland. She was raised with her sister, Margie on the family ranch north of Beach where they rode a horse three miles to school. When the country school closed they moved to Beach for school and returned to the ranch on weekends and summers. After she graduated from Beach High School in 1947 she worked at a bank in Beach. January of next year she went to Philadelphia for six months before coming back to Beach to work in the bank for five more years then met the love of her life Donald Hall, from New Mexico. They were married on May 18, 1953. The couple settled on a ranch near Trotters, ND where their four children attended the Trotters country school. The Halls bought a house in Sidney, MT so the children could attend high school with weekend and summers spent at the ranch. In 2005 they sold the ranch and bought another near Solen, ND.
Joan enjoyed crafts, coffee with friends, family, Bible studies, a good book and flowers. She enjoyed helping on the ranch and found pleasure in simple things such as springtime, Don bringing her crocuses, seeing the baby calves, enjoying her peonies and hearing the birds sing. She was also a very good cook and if you left the table hungry it was your own fault. She once cooked breakfast for 32 people on a July 4th when a storm blew in causing the campers to stay at the ranch as Beaver Creek flooded. Joan’s prayer was for her children, grandchildren, family and friends to know the Lord.
She is survived by Her husband of 66 years, Donald; daughters, Loren (Jack) Gilpin, Kalispell, MT, and Carolyn (Martin) Kilmer, Solen; sons, Craig (Peggy) Hall, and Doug (Jeanne) Hall both of Sidney, MT; sister, Margie Ekre, Mandan; grandchildren, Justin (Kari) Hall, Nikki Hall, Dustin (Elizabeth) Gilpin, Lane Hall, Jason (Sarina) Gilpin, Chase Hall, Travis (Ruth) Kilmer, Rachel Gilpin, Jennifer Kilmer, Jamie (Matthew) Alt, and Heather Gilpin; great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Kendra and Brooklyn Hall, Esther, Martin, Chloe and Lydia Kilmer, Jacob and Levi Alt, and Daniel Gilpin; and many nieces and nephews.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, and brother-in-law Alan Ekre.
