Jocelyn Dawn Malo

The beautiful, bright life of Jocelyn Dawn Malo, age 67, was cut short on Saturday, July 22, 2023, after a fierce fight with cancer of the brain and spinal fluid. A brave warrior to the end, she continued to show her strength, sense of humor and kind, loving nature even when she could no longer speak. She won the hearts of all who met her as evidenced by the many comments her family received from the staff at the U of MN Hospital and Fairview TCU in Minneapolis, St. Croix Hospice, and the Lakeside Oasis in Buffalo during the last seven months of her life.

Jocelyn was born on December 22, 1955, in Rolette, ND to parents Ronald & Lyda (Fish) Davis. She and her five siblings grew up in the small town of Rolette where they made wonderful memories with their many cousins and friends. Jocelyn participated in track and cheerleading in high school. When she was a teenager, she met her best friend, husband, and life partner, Terry Malo.

