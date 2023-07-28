The beautiful, bright life of Jocelyn Dawn Malo, age 67, was cut short on Saturday, July 22, 2023, after a fierce fight with cancer of the brain and spinal fluid. A brave warrior to the end, she continued to show her strength, sense of humor and kind, loving nature even when she could no longer speak. She won the hearts of all who met her as evidenced by the many comments her family received from the staff at the U of MN Hospital and Fairview TCU in Minneapolis, St. Croix Hospice, and the Lakeside Oasis in Buffalo during the last seven months of her life.
Jocelyn was born on December 22, 1955, in Rolette, ND to parents Ronald & Lyda (Fish) Davis. She and her five siblings grew up in the small town of Rolette where they made wonderful memories with their many cousins and friends. Jocelyn participated in track and cheerleading in high school. When she was a teenager, she met her best friend, husband, and life partner, Terry Malo.
In 1973 Jocelyn and Terry started their life together in Rolette where they welcomed their three daughters, Danielle, Amber, and Melissa. They also survived the loss of their only son, Jason, who was born and passed away in November 1973. Joce made sure that Jason’s memory was kept alive by sharing their story and telling her girls about him. They grew up knowing about their brother in heaven and how much he was missed. Joce enjoyed spending time with her girls and made their childhood happy, exciting, and fun, which carried into their adulthood.
In 1981 Jocelyn received her LPN degree from Devils Lake Regional College. She worked at the Rolette Hospital as an LPN from 1981 until 1988 when she and her family moved to Sidney, MT. She then worked at the Sidney Health Center for 25 years. During that time, she earned her associates degree as a Registered Nurse from Miles City Community College, graduating in 1993. Joce’s kind, nurturing, caring, and loving nature made her an amazing nurse. She was a mentor to multiple nurses and had a true passion for caring for her patients until her retirement in 2013.
Jocelyn and Terry moved to Minnesota in 2013 to be closer to their daughters. They moved into the house they built in Big Lake in July 2014 where they made a beautiful home to enjoy their retirement years. Being able to keep an eye on her daughters was easier with Amber being six miles away, Missy living next door and Danielle right across the street. She was lovingly referred to as their Ring Doorbell because she could sit in her recliner and text if she saw a delivery person or visitor stop by their houses.
Jocelyn was ecstatic when her granddaughter, Evelyn, was born in December 2014. The bond between the two was instant, they were true soulmates. Jocelyn took care of Evelyn while her parents worked, and they spent as much time together as possible. They were two peas in a pod and had a language all their own, it was beautiful to witness.
Jocelyn loved spending time with her family, taking care of her dog, being with her sister and family, playing board and card games, planting flowers and gardening, swimming (where she earned the nickname “Cannonball”), going fishing, boating, playing Bingo, going to the casino, and baking, especially Christmas baking. She loved music and was a huge Beatles fan. She was a candy and snack connoisseur who always had chips, ice cream and chocolate of some sort on hand. She was fun and creative, always dressing up for Halloween and decorating her house for the various holidays.
It is difficult to capture Joce’s larger than life personality, fun-loving nature, strength, hilarious sense of humor, sharp wit, and uniqueness in words. Being in her presence you felt love and acceptance and usually laughed about something. She truly was the best Mom in the world. She was a “second” Mom to several of her daughters’ friends and a dear friend and mentor to others. Her legacy of being a loving, kind, generous, strong, and fierce person will continue on in her daughters and granddaughter as well as her nurse colleagues she worked with over the years. Jocelyn is deeply loved and missed already.
Jocelyn is survived by her best friend, husband, and life partner, Terry Malo of Big Lake; her loving daughters: Danielle (David) Link of Big Lake, Amber (Scott) Cutsforth of Monticello, and Melissa Malo of Big Lake; granddaughter Evelyn Cutsforth; siblings: Mike (Barb) Davis, Paul (Sherry) Davis, Dennis Davis, and Lisa (Lance) Mohl.
Jocelyn also leaves behind her much-loved brothers and sisters-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, their spouses and great nieces and nephews.
Jocelyn was reunited in heaven with her parents, Lyda and Ronald Davis; her parents-in-law Paul and Lenore Malo; her infant son Jason Malo, twin grandsons Michael and Jason Cutsforth, and her brother, Allan Davis.
A Memorial Service for Jocelyn Malo will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 5th, 2023, at the Valle Lutheran Church in Rolette, ND. A luncheon will be served at the church after the burial, which will be at the Catholic Cemetery in Rolette.
To honor those who are unable to travel to ND, the family will also host a celebration of life for Jocelyn in Big Lake, MN Saturday, August 26th, 2023, from 1 to 4 pm. Location and additional details will be posted on Facebook.