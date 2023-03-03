John Hickel front picture.jpg

John A. Hickel, 81

John Anton Hickel was born on September 2, 1941 in Wildrose, ND. He was the 6th child of Anton and Mabel (Woodside) Hickel. He attended school in Ray, ND where he played basketball for the Ray Jays which he bragged about often.

He met Marlene Boots in Watford City and got married September 19, 1963. To this union, 3 children were born. In 1975, he went to work on an offshore drilling rig in the Gulf of Mexico for 2 years. After, he relocated to Sidney, MT where he continued to spend his life working in the oilfield for different companies and in many different capacities, including tool pushing for Brinkerhoff Signal until they sold out in the late 1980s. He took a break from the oilfields after the oil bust in the 80s and bartended in Sidney for a few years before going back to drilling on the rigs.

To plant a tree in memory of John Hickel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments