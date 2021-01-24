Dateline: Sidney, MT
Memorial services for John Beagle, 77, of Sidney are at 10:00 A.M., Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Richland County Event Center in Sidney with Pastor Tim Tharp officiating under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
John Gordon Beagle passed away peacefully on January 21, 2021 at the age of 77 surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
John Gordon Beagle was born on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 1943 at Fort George Wright, an US Army base in Spokane, Washington. His parents, Major Gordon and Sylvia Beagle were living on the base where Dr. Beagle was a dentist serving in the US Army.
Following the conclusion of WWII, the family moved to Sidney, Montana, which was Gordon’s home town and where John’s grandfather, Dr. J.S. Beagle, practiced medicine. Dr. Gordon Beagle practiced dentistry and passed away in 1989.
John attended school in Sidney, graduating from high school in 1961. After high school he briefly attended Billings Business College and Eastern Montana College (now MSU Billings). In 1963 John enlisted in the Navy and following boot camp in San Diego he was stationed at the US Naval Air Station, Point Mugu, California where he worked in the Naval Officer Records and Retention Division.
Shortly after arriving at Point Mugu, John met Shihoko (Susie) Ledo, who had recently moved to California from Japan. John and Susie had a whirlwind romance and were married in November 1964. John continued to serve in the Navy until he was honorably discharged as a Petty Officer 2nd Class (E-5) in 1967. By this time, they had a young son, James (Jim) and the three of them headed for Montana where John had enrolled at Montana State University. John & Susie lived in college housing while John attended classes and worked part time at the Student Union. In 1970 John graduated from MSU with a BA degree in Business Education and the family, which then had grown by another son, Steve, headed to Kalispell where John accepted a position teaching Business Education to High School juniors and seniors. After teaching for one year, John and his family (which now included a 3rd son Kevin) decided to return to Bozeman where John could pursue a Master’s Degree in Business. A year later, they were off to Harlem, Montana where John had obtained a job as the General Manager of the Equity Cooperative Association; a farm supply co-op with Cenex stores and GTA grain elevators in Harlem, Hogeland, Turner and Dotson, Montana. It was during this time that their 4th child, a daughter (finally) Melanie, was born in 1972. They left Harlem in 1975 and moved to Livingston, MT where John and Susie had purchased a Howard’s Pizza franchise which they operated for three fun years. They sold the business and completed the living circle by moving back to Sidney in 1978, 17 years since John had graduated high school.
Once back in Sidney, John went into the real estate business with a former high school friend, opening Adler-Beagle Real Estate. Through strong ethics, honesty and hard work they soon had a very successful business. In 1982 John bought out his partner and changed the name of the business to Beagle Properties. He continued to own and operate Beagle Properties until 2006 when he semi-retired and sold the business to Leif Anderson, who continues to own and operate Beagle Properties today.
Additionally, in 1979, John assumed control of Beagle Land and Livestock Company, the family business which consisted of several sugar beet, small grain and dryland farms. In 2001, the business was reorganized, changing the name to Beagle Land Company and began acquiring several commercial business properties in Sidney, Billings, Bozeman and Butte. John continued to manage and operate Beagle Land Company at the time of his passing.
Throughout his travels, John had been active in many local, state and national organizations. In Harlem he served on the Harlem City Council, Police Commission and was active in the Harlem JC’s for several years. In Sidney, John was a past member of Kiwanis, past board member of Richland Economic Development, past board member of Foundation for Community Care, past Moderator (several times) and active member of Peoples Congregational Church, past board member and secretary (9 years) of Sidney Country Club and past Master (2 times) of Lower Yellowstone Lodge #90 (Masons).
His real estate involvements included: Past President, Gateway Board of REALTORS® (Sidney and Glendive) and past Eastern District Vice President, Montana Association of REALTORS®. In 1995 he was appointed by the Governor of Montana to a 4-year term on the Board of Realty Regulation and was subsequently reappointed in 1999 to another 4-year term. John was also a Board Member and past Western District Vice President of the Association Real Estate Licensing Law Officials. This organization consists of expert real estate officials from every state in the union plus Canada and numerous other countries. They would meet 3-4 times per year in various cities in the US and Canada.
In John’s spare time (which was very little), he enjoyed golfing, fishing and riding his bicycle. Through these activities he found that he was a poor golfer, a fair fisherman and a good bike rider, sometimes taking afternoon rides for 30 miles or more. John also loved spending time with his growing family and longtime friends.
John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Susie, son Steve, Sidney, son Kevin (Lynnette Trudell), Billings, daughter Melanie, Butte, sister Sandi Angel, Sidney and half-sister Donna Keller, Rocklin, CA. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Christopher and Nicholas Beagle, Treviso, Italy, Brandon Beagle, Sidney, Taylor and Madison Beagle, Billings, Lexis Beagle, Lincoln, NE, Justyce Beagle, Butte, Josh Beagle, Dickinson, ND, Zak Beagle, Mandan, ND, and Brooke Schmitt, Rapid City, SD. Also surviving him are 6 great-grandchildren.
John is preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Sylvia Beagle, a sister, Suzanne Beagle and a son James (Jim) Beagle.