John (Bob) Robert Redman of Sidney, Montana went to be with his Lord on March 16, 2022 at the age of 84. He was a beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a life-long farmer and rancher and a Christian.
After a period of declining health, John died peacefully with his beloved wife, Doris, and his children by his side in Billings, Montana. John and Doris had moved to a home in Billings only six weeks before his passing.
He dedicated much of his life and energy to volunteering and working to make his community a better place. His entire life, he advocated for and was very passionate about educating and building the life skills of youth.
His talent to create, fix things and find solutions to problems was truly inspirational to his family. We admired his ingenuity and his creativeness all the way to the end of his life.
John was born second in a family of four in Sheridan, Wyoming in 1937. He was raised by his parents, Karney and Thelma Redman in Wyola, Montana on the Crow Reservation. He graduated from Lodge Grass High School in 1955. He attended Montana State University and met Doris Peterson while they were both attending the university. John and Doris were married Dec. 22, 1957 in Bozeman, Montana. They celebrated 64 years of marriage last December. John received his Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural from MSU in 1959. While pursuing his degree, John was also a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity, Fangs and the International Livestock Show (Little I).
John and Doris moved to Sidney in 1960. He continued ranching in partnership with his father until 1965 when he purchased the ranch near Sidney and developed an irrigated farming and ranching operation. John raised Simmental cattle and crops, including corn, sugar beets, hay and other crops until 2000 when he and Doris retired, sold the ranch and moved to a smaller farm nearer to Sidney on Highway 261.
John earned his pilot’s license, flew single engine Cessnas and enjoyed a love of flying for most of his life. He used their airplane to “commute” to their ranch from Sidney and to check on ranch operations. He flew to destinations all over Montana and the west and occasionally flew his kids to a pasture to catch the school bus.
John was passionate about community involvement and was involved with many community organizations during his lifetime. He and Doris were 4-H leaders in Richland County for 25 years, earning their Emerald Pin from 4-H for their dedicated service. They were able to touch the lives of many young people through this service, and being involved in 4-H was a rewarding and joyful experience for them.
John served on the board for the Lower Yellowstone Rural Electric Cooperative (LYREC) for 29 years. He recently retired from the LYREC board in 2021. John was very proud of the work that rural electric cooperatives did for bringing electricity to rural Montanans and especially of the local cooperative that he served and its work in his local community.
John served on the Democratic Central Committee, the Montana State Outfitters board and the MECA board. He was a founding member and chairman of the board of the Smith Creek Grazing Association. He was also a long-time member of the Lonsdale United Methodist Church, a chairman of the board and Sunday School teacher for the church. He was a strong advocate for transferring the church property to the Boys and Girls Club and was delighted that he could be instrumental in providing a safe and secure environment for kids in his community during their after-school time.
John was a member of the Lower Yellowstone Lodge #90 of Sidney, Montana petitioning for the degrees of Masonry in 1979. He was raised to the Degree of a Master Mason in 1980 and became a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and a Noble of the Mystic Shrine in 1982. He served as the Lodge Worshipful Master in 1985 and as Lodge Chaplain for 18 years. He was dedicated to his Masonic brothers and participated in Lodge activities until his health began to fail.
John was preceded in death by his parents, his younger brother, Stephen Kim Redman, who died in childhood, and his younger sister Judith (Judy) Hauk (Larry).
He is survived by his wife, Doris Aleen (Peterson) Redman; sister, Carilee (Cari) Adamson (Jim); children, Ken Redman (Holly), Kwin Redman, Jamie Wycoff (Don), Lessie Sites (Ashley) and Lora Brown (Kevin); grand-children, Sarah Tuck (Cody Drees), Amy Richter (Paul), Brian Redman, Sloane Tuck, Carl Redman, Devin Brown, Logan Sites, Kellen Brown, Morgan Sites and Makenna Brown; and great-grandchildren, Gabriel Richter, Michael Richter, Malachi Richter and Abigail Richter.
John's family was his pride and joy. They all knew that he loved htem greatly and took great pride in any accomplishments that was achieved. He was there for them any time one would stumbled and without him there will be a great void in their lives. His family will always keep him in their hearts and find comfort in knowing that they will see him again when they join him in heaven, where he waits for them with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Services for John Redding will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastor David Huskamp officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a Memorial donation in our Dad’s name to Richland County 4-H, LYREC Memorial Scholarship fund, the Boys and Girls Club, or to the organization of your choice would be greatly appreciated by his family.
Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.