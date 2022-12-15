John Endicott, 51 of Sidney, MT passed away unexpectedly on December 8th, 2022 at the Sidney Health Center.

Services are pending. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.

