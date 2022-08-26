John L. Olson, 83

John L. Olson, 83

Funeral services for John L. Olson, 83, of Sidney are at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Pella Lutheran Church, Sidney, Montana, with Pastor Alton Hillesland officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 10 a.m. to Noon at the funeral home and one hour before service at the church.

Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Foundation for Community Care, Pella Lutheran Church, or charity of one’s choice.

