John Norman Fink, 79
Oct. 22, 1941 — Dec. 24, 2020
On Thursday, December 24, 2020, John Norman Fink, husband and father to six children, passed away at the age of 79.
John was born October 22, 1941, in Greybull, Wyoming, the son of John Fink Jr. and Opal Mae Miller Fink. He was raised on the Emblem Bench of Wyoming, where he worked the family farm with his father, and graduated from Greybull High School in 1960. John served his country in the Army Branch of the National Guard and began his career working for Holly Imperial Sugar Corporation at nearby Worland, WY. John spent 45 years managing sugar beet production at multiple factories throughout the industry, transferring from Worland to Hereford, Texas, Sidney, Montana, Moses Lake, Washington and Billings, Montana, making many great friendships along the way. John retired in 2005.
In 1978, John met and married his wife Sheila Eggum in Sidney, Montana where they made a home together. They had two children, a daughter (Cozette) and son (Cody), and John was a father to Sheila’s son (Kyle). John and Sheila also had the pleasure of John’s three children from a previous marriage in their lives (Mike, Donna, and Brandi). John and Sheila became passionate about raising registered Morgan horses after John had bought Sheila a mare to be her riding horse. John had the mare bred and out of commission before Sheila could even get her home so she ended up having to buy herself a gelding. They started their farm “Rain Morgans” and John was well known throughout the professional Morgan Horse world for his keen eye for quality and skill for crossing pristine bloodlines.
John and Sheila retired on a lovely little horse farm just north of Spokane, Washington. Raising horses and tending to his farm was exactly where John wanted to be. He was a hard dedicated worker, and the joy of his life was seeing his family and spending time with his grandkids (one of which nicknamed him “Yaya” when she was just a year old).
John is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sheila, his six children Mike Fink, Donna Fink Strand, Kyle Eggum, Brandi Fink, Cozette Fink, and Cody Fink. His beloved grandchildren Kylah (Cody), David and Grace (Mike), Gavin (Donna), Tully (Cozette), Normie (Kyle); brothers Larry Fink of Worland, WY, Bob Fink of Greybull, and sister Betty Simmons of Idaho, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters MaryEllen Rimer, and Frances Chapman, and brother Chris Fink.
Keep on farming Yaya!
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.