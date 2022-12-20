Funeral services for John Phillip Knoop Sr., 58, of Sidney are at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, MT with Pastor Dustin Morgan officiating. Visitation is on Monday, December 26, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel and one hour before services. Interment is in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
John Phillip Knoop Sr. was born on October 5th 1964 in the old Sidney, MT hospital. John passed away after a short battle with cancer on December 17th 2022.
He attended school in Sidney and graduated from Sidney High School. During his years in High School he worked at the local family drug store. After graduating, he served in the army with an honorable discharge. He then went on to work at the Holly Sugar Plant. He was married to Kari Tuttle and from the union was born two sons; John Jr. and Andrew Knoop. He loved his sons and provided and cared for them very well. John looked forward to work everyday and enjoyed his coworkers very much. He loved the pets he had growing up and especially his most recent pet cat. He was the family chef with the best brined, melt in your mouth turkey ever made and Mexican food was his specialty. John was a friend to everyone and will be very greatly missed.
John is survived by mother, Joan Knoop; sons, John Jr and Andrew Knoop; step-daughters, Jenette Brough (Tim Brough) and Angela Sepulveda (Julio Sepulveda); grandchildren, Alyvia Knoop, Kendall Brough, Timmy Brough, and Noah Sepulveda; brother, Steve Knoop; and sisters, Deborah Knoop, Laurie Knoop and Kristen Knoop.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Albert Knoop and grandparents, Clarence and Lillian Clark, and Walter and Anna Knoop.
