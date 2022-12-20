John Phillip Knoop Sr., 58

Funeral services for John Phillip Knoop Sr., 58, of Sidney are at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, MT with Pastor Dustin Morgan officiating. Visitation is on Monday, December 26, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel and one hour before services. Interment is in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.

John Phillip Knoop Sr. was born on October 5th 1964 in the old Sidney, MT hospital. John passed away after a short battle with cancer on December 17th 2022.

