John R. Arthur, 73

John R. Arthur, age 73 of Richey, Montana passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the McCone County Health Center in Circle, Montana. Cause of death was Lewy Body Dementia.

John was born Apr. 30, 1949 in Terry Montana. His parents were Mary Lou and Eldon Arthur. He attended school in Circle, MT graduating in the class of 1967. On Aug. 16th, 1970 John married JoAnn Lobdell of Richey. In 1972 son, Robby John was born and in 1974 daughter, Marlo Marie. John and JoAnn made their home in Hardin (1970-1976), Dillon (1976-1982), and Richey (1982-present).

