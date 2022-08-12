John R. Arthur, 73

John R. Arthur, age 73 of Richey, Montana passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the McCone County Health Center in Circle, Montana. Cause of death was Lewy Body Dementia.
John was born Apr. 30, 1949 in Terry Montana. His parents were Mary Lou and Eldon Arthur. He attended school in Circle, MT graduating in the class of 1967. On Aug. 16th, 1970 John married JoAnn Lobdell of Richey. In 1972 son, Robby John was born and in 1974 daughter, Marlo Marie. John and JoAnn made their home in Hardin (1970-1976), Dillon (1976-1982), and Richey (1982-present).
John worked as a lineman for Shennum Construction, Big Horn Electric, and Vigilante Electric. Some of his other occupations were fence contracting, seed cleaning, and his favorite was “The Real Santa”. John ran a Santa agency from which he trained and placed other real bearded Santa’s. For over 20 years John was the “Real Santa” at malls in Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Texas.
John was a home body and didn’t enjoy traveling too much, but he loved to visit with friends and family. Family get-togethers were a joy to him. He rarely missed his afternoon “social” with buddies Gary, Tommy, and CC.
Surviving John are his wife JoAnn, son Rob (Ali), daughter Marlo, grandsons RJ and JD, and granddaughter Hailey; brothers Ron (Cheryl) Arthur, Dennis (Dennis) Arthur, and Paul (Kimber) Gebhardt; Uncles Earl Jensen and Larry Arthur; and Aunts Ramona Brandt, Iona Cridland; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Preceding John in death were father Eldon Arthur, mother Mary Lou Gebhardt, stepfather Harold Gebhardt, sister-in-law Paula Gebhardt, son-in-law Barry Holzworth, father-in-law Dayton Lobdell, mother-in-law Selma Lobdell, sister-in-law Sharon Litton, brother-in-law Curtis Litton.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022 at the American Lutheran Church in Richey with Pastor Avis Anderson officiating.
A reception will follow at the Senior Citizen Community Hall. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive, Montana has been entrusted with the arrangements. Remembrances and condolences can be shared with the family at: www.silhafuneralhomes.com.
