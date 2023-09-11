Johnny Cheral (JC) Rankin, Sr.

With family by his side, Johnny Cheral (JC) Rankin, Sr. departed from this life and went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 29, 2023, while at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT. He was 73 years old. JC was born February 6, 1950, in Columbia, MS, the second child and first son of John Robert Devin Rankin and Effie Mae (Baker) Rankin. JC was a strong man of faith who diligently studied scripture. He loved his family above all, and his closest friends were like family to him.

JC spent most of his childhood years growing up and attending school in MS. He was an avid fan of the western movies of his childhood and vowed that he would head west when he became a man. That dream was temporarily put on hold when he enlisted in the USMC during the Vietnam conflict.

