Mass of the Christian Burial for Joseph “Joe” Qunell, 66, of Sidney are at 11 a.m., Monday, June 6, 2022, at the St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney with Fr. Callistus “Cally” Igwenagu as presider. Cremation will follow mass under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Richland Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m.., at the funeral home and one hour before services at the church. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Joseph Gregory Qunell (Joe) was born on March 31, 1956, in Great Falls, Montana to parents Joseph & Ethel Qunell (Krumhower). There he attended and graduated from Great Falls High in 1974.
After graduating Joe joined the Navy. After four years in Uncle Sam’s Yacht Club, (as he always called it) Joe was honorably discharged and moved to Sidney to help his brother, Ken Bridgeford, with his construction company. Once the oil boom was over Joe worked for several different companies before going to work for Kevin & Karen Beohler at Elk River Printing. Joe worked there for the next thirty+ years until he was forced to retire due to health reasons.
Joe had two passions in life, music and his family. He loved playing the drums and played with several different bands locally including Prairie Fire, Rumors, Euphoria, Spectrum, & most recently The Relics. Joe provided sound reinforcement for several bands as well. In 1999 Joe started Vertigo Sound & Light. He spent many years DJing weddings, school dances, Christmas parties, & family reunions. Joe was a family man at heart. Being the support system for his family and always allowing them to take the spotlight and shine. He spent countless hours riding and driving across the state as Sherry worked her way through the state chairs of the Elks Organization. Seeing her serve as State President was a very proud moment he often bragged about. Always there to bounce and idea off of or to drive the next stretch of highway, he was her “rock”. Nothing made Joe prouder then watching his son Greg. Whether he was on stage singing or slinging drinks behind a bar, he beamed with pride and never missed a chance to tell someone, “Hey, that’s my son!”
Joe had talent & a love for drawing and sketching. He would often sit and look at something and grab a notebook and begin to draw. He always said it was his “quiet time”.
Joe gained his angel wings on May 17, 2022, in Billings MT after a 3 year battle with health issues. He is survived by his wife of 36 years Sherry, (Sidney) his son Greg (Sidney) sisters Sharon Bennyhoff, Rebecca (Frank) Altringer, Pam Santiago (James) all Great Falls MT. Sister Lori Milledge Geraldine MT Brother, Ken Bridgeford (Sharon) Edmunds WA. Mother-In law Rose Thilmony (Sidney) Brother-In laws Todd (Cindy) Norlin WA, Steve (Denise) Thilmony Green Bay, WI Bob (Sheri) Thilmony FL Mike (Doree) Thilmony Thompson Falls MT & numerous nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph & Ethel, Father-In laws Larry Norlin & Jerry Thilmony, infant son Michael Allan, Sister Sandra Swan, Brother In-law Doug Bennyhoff, & infant brother Mark Allan.