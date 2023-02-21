Joseph John Jaskot passed away peacefully on February 14 due to complications from Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) in Overland Park, KS at 92.
Joe was born December 12, 1930, near Fairview, MT. The youngest of six children, he would speak fondly about his lifelong love of Montana, his parent’s Polish heritage, and growing up on the family farm.
In 1953, Joe earned his BS in Chemical Engineering at Montana State University--Bozeman. He married the love of his life, Georgia (née Bourquin) in 1953. Following their wedding in Butte, MT, Joe and Georgia settled in Pocatello, ID, where he was hired as a project engineer by the FMC Corporation. He would remain with FMC his entire working career, including his eventual transfer to the Philadelphia area to manage the Safety and Emergency Response division of FMC. He was a loyal member of the Church of St. Joseph, in Aston, PA.
Joe is survived by three daughters, Barbara Speare (Jon), Sheila Jaskot (Bill Wax), and Ellen Tuttle (Michael), and one son, Paul Jaskot (Robert Buerglener), in addition to seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia; son, John Jaskot (Susan) and grandson, Joseph; parents, John and Margaret (née Kapica) Jaskot; brothers, Julius Jaskot and Henry Jaskot, and sisters Lucy Beierle, Barbara Cotter, and Anne Herrett.
Contributions in memory of Joseph Jaskot may be directed to Church of St. Joseph (Aston, PA) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 18, at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Joseph, 3265 Concord Road, Aston, PA. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA.
