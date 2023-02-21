Joseph John Jaskot passed away peacefully on February 14 due to complications from Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) in Overland Park, KS at 92.

Joe was born December 12, 1930, near Fairview, MT. The youngest of six children, he would speak fondly about his lifelong love of Montana, his parent’s Polish heritage, and growing up on the family farm.

