Joy Carol Oostermeyer
Dec. 25, 1941 — Jan. 25, 2021
Joy Carol was born on Christmas Day 1943 to Alex and Christine (Reiner) Hill in Sidney, Montana. She was raised with her older brothers on the family farm north of Lambert and attended Three Buttes Community School before graduating from Sidney High School with the class of ‘61.
Early on she developed a fondness for fur babies. Several critters found their way into her heart and home over the years. Oskar and Cha-Lee will miss lap time, walks and snuggling in bed with her.
Joy was united in marriage with her life partner, Robert Oostermeyer, at the Lonsdale United Methodist Church in Sidney on October 6th, 1961. Together they raised their children in Sidney before moving to Idaho Falls. After retirement they made Billings their home where their children and families reside.
Joy held various positions throughout her life. However, her career was being a full charge bookkeeper. She spent several years with Richland Homes in Sidney later retiring from Holst Truck Parts in Idaho Falls.
From flying to Hawaii, Florida or just a road trip, she enjoyed having adventures. She and Bob shared many memorable excursions. A stop at a Casino to see if the reels would line up for a payout was a favorite pastime.
In the comforts of her home, Joy was lifted up on angels’ wings Monday, January 25th, after a valiant four year battle with lung cancer. Her devoted team of caregivers included family, Riverstone Hospice, Billings Clinic and Synergy Home Care.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years; Robert (Bob); daughter, Teri (Donald) Denowh; son, Tony (Kristine) Oostermeyer; grandchildren, Chantel, Hilary (Page), Chelsea, Blake (Michelle) and Shelby; great grandchildren, Aubri, Kinsley, Ellaina and Kimber; Brother, Wilbur (Elaine) Hill, sister in-law, Sharon Hill and brother in-law, Joe Oostermeyer along with cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; her brother, Dale; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Riverstone Hospice.
Her infectious and beautiful smile will be missed by all. Until me meet again, rest in peace Mom. We all love you.