Joyce Marlene Robinson Sweley, 87
Joyce Marlene Robinson Sweley was born in Sidney, Montana, August 15, 1932 to E.H. Robinson and Carol (Brown) Robinson.
She attended grade school at the Hardy School near her family farm. High School was a big transition for her, as she moved into town, living in an apartment and working at the theatre. Joyce graduated from Sidney High School in 1950 and still enjoyed their monthly tradition of gathering for dinner with her classmates.
The summer after graduation, Joyce met the love of her life, George (Woody) Sweley in Sidney. George enlisted in the U.S. Air Force that fall and was stationed at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington D.C. Joyce traveled by train to the Nations Capital to marry George on February 24, 1951. George had everything planned and she arrives in the morning and they were married in the afternoon in Forestville, Maryland. George and Joyce loved those beginning years on the East Coast. They made lifelong friendships with John and Vera Miller and Art and Pat Howell and the young couples enjoyed many weekend adventures exploring and traveling. Joyce was employed by the U.S. Navy working in the Hydrographic department delivering maps to the Pentagon. They returned to Sidney in the fall of 1954 and adjusted to their Montana lifestyle and creating a home for their two children. John was born in 1957 and Joanne in 1961.
Joyce loved being a wife and mother. She was a member of the Lonsdale Methodist Church and was an active member of the Methodist Woman, Ridgelawn Homemakers and was a cub scout leader. Joyce enjoyed tending her garden and being a homemaker.
She was an intelligent woman with good business sense and in 1972 she went to work full time as the Business Manager for Sweley Oil working with George and son John. They enjoyed numerous trips with Exxon, with a favorite being New Orleans.
Joyce loved tending to the elders in her family, always including them in the numerous family gatherings.
Joyce delighted in the addition of grandchildren to her life. She took great pleasure in sharing the love of camping and boating with the younger generations. The Flathead Valley was a favorite spot, but after a week or so in the mountains, the need to return to the “flatlands” was great.
Joyce passed on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Brendan House of Kalispell after a debilitating stroke.
She is survived by her son John (Bonnie) Sidney, MT and her daughter Joanne (Duane) Lybeck Kalispell, MT. Grandchildren Keegan Sweley, Shanda (Cody) Kitchen, Andy (Kaylyn) Lybeck, Alex (Kendra) Lybeck, Austin (Leah) Lybeck, Arik (Mabel) Lybeck, JJ (Belle) Durham, Alex (Jenna) Durham. 8 great grandchildren and very special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother Carol and her father E.H. Robinson, her brother Vernon Robinson and sister-in-law Ruth Robinson and husband George Sweley.
Darlington Crematory is caring for the family. A memorial service is planned in Sidney in the spring. Memorials may be made to Mon Dak Heritage Center or Flags of Honor both in Sidney, MT.