JuDean "Sonny" Sundheim

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at the Ebenezer Congregational Church in Sidney, MT with Pastor David Meehan officiating. JuDean will be laid to rest at the Sidney Cemetery in Sidney, MT with Military Honors presented by the United States Air Force Honor Guard and VFW Post Post 4099. Visitation will be Monday, July 10, 2023, from 10:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. at the Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, MT. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

JuDean “Sonny” Sundheim was born April 27, 1939, to Ole and Alvina Sundheim in Williston, North Dakota. They say he was small enough to fit in a shoebox. JuDean grew up on the family farm west of Fairview with older sister Delores and brothers Orion, Robert, Jim, and Gerald.

