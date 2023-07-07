Funeral Services for JuDean “Sonny” Sundheim, 84, will be Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at the Ebenezer Congregational Church in Sidney, Montana, with Pastor David Meehan officiating. JuDean will be laid to rest at the Sidney Cemetery in Sidney, MT, with Military Honors presented by the United States Air Force Honor Guard and VFW Post Post 4099. Visitation will be Monday, July 10, 2023, from 10:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. at the Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, MT. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
JuDean “Sonny” Sundheim was born April 27, 1939, to Ole and Alvina Sundheim in Williston, North Dakota. They say he was small enough to fit in a shoebox. JuDean grew up on the family farm west of Fairview with older sister Delores and brothers Orion, Robert, Jim and Gerald.
Sonny attended school in Fairview and graduated in the spring of ’58. He then enlisted in the Air Force in the fall of 1959. He was stationed in Florida, Texas, Washington, D.C., and Alaska.
After being discharged from the Air Force and returning home, Sonny met the love of his life, Patty. They quickly fell in love and were united in marriage on Dec. 5, 1964. Sonny and Patty were blessed with two sons, Kevin and Shawn, and raised them on the family farm 12 miles west of Fairview.
Sonny had a love of horses, guns, John Wayne westerns, aviation, mowing his lawn, and “trapping those darn moles!” One of his favorite pastimes was having coffee with his buddies at Sidney Carb & Electric. Sonny also loved cheering on the Vikings and commiserating over the games with Orion the following day. He was also a proud member of the American Legion Honor Guard.
Sonny passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Sidney Health Center with family by his side after a brief but fierce battle with cancer.
JuDean is survived by his sons, Kevin (Lora) and Shawn (Shelley); grandson Brady (Ashley); and granddaughter, Sheridan (Alex).
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ole and Alvina, and his beloved wife, Patty.
To plant a tree in memory of JuDean Sundheim as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.