Funeral services for Judy Lebsock, 81, formerly of Fairview, Montana are at 10 a.m., (MST), Monday, March 1, 2021, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Williston, North Dakota with Father Russell Kovash presiding. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 28, 2021, from 1-5 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, Montana.
Judith “Judy” Lebsock was born on May 16, 1939 to Raymond and Cecelia (Dunn) Smith. She was born in Alexander, North Dakota. Her family moved to Fairview, Montana.
She met Robert “Bob” Lebsock car hopping at the drive-in restaurant in Fairview. Bob asked if he could give her a ride home after work, and the rest was history. They were married in the spring of 1957. They raised 4 sons and a daughter (Dave, Kim, Jeff, Jay, and Paul).
After raising her family, she worked many years in the Fairview High School office. The staff and students loved her dearly. After she “retired”, she worked a couple other receptionist jobs in Sidney. She loved being able to visit with customers and tell everyone her famous Judy jokes.
She was a loving woman. Her love and constant dedication and deep concern for her (huge) family was at the forefront of everything for which she lived. She never sat out of a ball game, school concert, birthday party, or family dinner. She was the true matriarch of the Lebsock family, and the gravity of this loss ricochets through every one of us.
Judy’s love for Jesus, family, and neighbor was lived through her Catholic Faith. She never missed a Sunday Mass and was rarely seen without a rosary in her hand. She enjoyed playing the organ in church for many years at St. John the Baptist Parish in Trenton, ND. Practicing her music for Sunday Mass was always a priority throughout her week and something she found great joy in doing.
Judy entered God’s eternal creation on February 21, 2021 in Frenchtown, Montana, surrounded by her loved ones.
Surviving her are: her sons, Jeffrey (Ann) Lebsock of Frenchtown, MT; Jay (Juliet) Lebsock of Fairview, MT; Paul (Laura) Lebsock of Post Falls, ID; her daughter, Kimberly (Kenneth) Roman of Post Falls, ID; her sister, Elaine (Dale) Wick of Lakeside, MT; her brothers, Tom (Laraine) Smith of Great Falls, MT; Bob (Kathie) Smith of Sidney, MT; Dan (Pam) Smith of Sidney, MT; 28 grandchildren, and 27 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her husband Robert Lebsock; her parents Raymond and Cecelia Smith; and her son David Lebsock.
Requiem aeternam dona eis, Domini.