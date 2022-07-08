Funeral services Judy Mae Finsaas, 84, of Mandan, North Dakota formerly of Fairview, Montana are at 10 a.m., Friday, July 8, 2022, at the East Fairview School, East Fairview, Montana, with Pastor John Brady officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, North Dakota under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before services at the church. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Judy Mae Finsaas, 84, of Fairview, took her last breath here on earth and stepped into eternity with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the early morning hours on Friday, July 1st, 2022.
Judy was born in Sidney on May 30, 1938, to parents Thomas and Georgia Mae (Quilling) McMorris. As a child, she sang on a Saturday morning radio broadcast on KGCX, alongside Reverend and Mrs. Hoff called The Children’s Program of The Evangelical Hour. Judy attended all 12 years of school in Sidney. She married Orvin Finsaas on April 25, 1958, at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Sidney, MT and they shared 59 wonderful years of marriage together.
Judy worked as a telephone operator and enjoyed telling her children and grandchildren her experiences as a telephone operator. For several years during beet harvest, Judy a.k.a. “Cracker Jack” drove beet truck. She found her fulfillment as a wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She loved to cook and bake, and anytime her children and grandchildren came home you could find her wonderful cookies out for the taking (and you couldn’t stop at just one!).
In later years, Orvin and Judy enjoyed camping often in Medora and at the Norsk Hostfest in Minot, ND. Judy often made her creamy potato or macaroni salad which were family favorites during their summer outings. Judy enjoyed her many pets throughout the years, and most recently her shih tzu Cuddles, who was a great comfort to her after losing her soulmate Orvin. She enjoyed crocheting, word finds, and playing Farkle. She also took pleasure in caring for her beautiful plants and flowers.
Judy had a strong desire for her family and friends to know the Lord and prayed for them all. Judy loved music especially Southern Gospel. Some of her favorites were the Gaithers, Booth Brothers, and Ernie Haase & Signature Sound just to name a few. Judy would sing along to old hymns and songs that never left her memory during her battle with vascular dementia. She was so proud and thoroughly enjoyed listening to her children and grandchildren share their gift of music.
She is survived by: two sons, Jerry (Cindy) Finsaas of New London, MN and Craig (Shawna) Finsaas of Fairview, MT; daughter Kristine (Lynn) Beyerle of Sidney, MT; sisters-in-law Lila Joseph of La Mirada, CA and Ann Syverson of Culbertson, MT; 15 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by: her husband Orvin Finsaas, infant daughter Tamra Jo Finsaas, sister June Ruff, brother Don McMorris, daughter-in-law Cherri Finsaas, great granddaughter Adaline Mae Hammontree, and her parents Thomas and Georgia Mae McMorris.