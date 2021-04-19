Julie Thomas, 78
Julie Thomas, 78, of Sidney, Montana changed her address to heaven on April 15, 2021. She slipped peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly Father, whole and well again.
Julie Elizabeth Robinson was born Nov. 1, 1942 to Fritz Robinson and Pauline Powers Robinson in Fullerton, Nebraska.
Early in her life the family moved to California to live in the warm California sunshine. It was here she met and married Jerry Thomas. Their son, Steve, was born June 5, 1965. They later divorced.
Julie was well known as a servant of the Lord’s work. Serving was her gift. She sang in church choirs, taught VBS and Sunday School and she could pray! Many can attest to the power of her prayers.
She enjoyed working alongside her dear friend, Gloria, at the Carpenter’s Church in Sidney. Her passion was for the health and wellness of her clients through her practice of reflexology. She was committed to see people enjoy the healing benefits of her knowledge and craft.
She touched the lives of many through her work and generous heart.
Julie lived in Montana for the past 40 years.
Surviving her are her son Steve, of California; daughter-in-law Tawnie; her daughter, Sandra Howard of California; her brother, Joel Robinson of Ohio; niece Cheri Lyn Hayes; and nephew David (Vicki) Butler all of California; and her best friend Gloria Buxbaum of Sidney.
Preceding her in death are her parents and a baby brother.
Julie will be remembered for her loving, giving heart, by the many lives that
she touched through her business and her prayers. She will be greatly missed.
Memorial services for Thomas will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Carpenter’s Church in Sidney.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.