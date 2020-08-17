June Paladichuk, 84
Funeral Services for June Paladichuk, 84, of Sidney will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Sidney. To honor June’s wishes for a smaller service and to pay homage to her consideration of others, we encourage you to stay home and stream the service at https://www.fulkersons.com/Obituary/4627/June-A-Paladichuk.
After a life of making things around her more beautiful, June Paladichuk passed away during the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Billings Clinic.
She was married to Steve Paladichuk for 67 years and the two delighted in hosting family members for holiday traditions for more than 60 years. Christmas was especially a tremendous joy for June, as she would create a holiday wonderland complete with a little Christmas village and gifts piled up to the ceiling. She loved continuing family’s traditions during these gatherings. Of course, Steve also succeeded in this role of making sure there was an abundance of Christmas lights outside of the house to greet all family members and friends.
June treasured spending time with her four daughters, eight grandchildren and eight (with two more on the way) great-grandchildren. There were many more “unofficial” children or grandchildren (Amrei Finke, exchange student from Germany, Shannon and Cody Paulsen, Robin and Robert Hernandez and their children Vickie, Kristi & Michelle) who would find great comfort in spending relaxing times in the Paladichuk’s home. June rarely spoke badly of anyone and would welcome everyone in for a great meal and encouraging words.
Her family certainly also included the members of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, where she was a charter member and a long-time church council representative. Her faith could never be doubted and solid beliefs comforted her when family members, including her beloved daughter Lana, were stricken with health issues. June would tell the story of when she and Steve were a struggling couple, but she still put the remainder of her few dollars into the church’s offering plate and said a prayer. A day or two later, Steve had a job offer and better days were ahead. That’s truly great faith in the Lord!
Her love for her family and home was always on display. She especially enjoyed utilizing her seamstress talents to create beautiful matching outfits for her four daughters, then granddaughters and later great-granddaughters. Nothing brightened her days more than spending time with her family.
Often inspired by Home and Garden TV, June always was busy with decorative changes to the house in order to bring some more beauty to visitors. Family members teased her during gatherings that the house was becoming smaller and smaller because of the layers of paint or wallpaper added. The many decorative items throughout the residence were special and always had the feeling of comfort and being home.
She had several jobs but her most memorable ones included being a waitress at the Triangle Nite Club, where she enjoyed visiting with customers; utilizing her decorating skills at Sidney Greenhouse; and working at the Richland County Courthouse in both the Clerk and Recorder and Clerk of District Court offices for over 30 years.
June’s most loved job, of course, was raising her four daughters: Linda, Lana, Laurie and Libby. Even when June needed to work at the Triangle until 4 in the morning, she still cheerfully greeted her little daughters when they came out of bed a few hours later.
She was born on June 9, 1936, to Bert and Sara (Kilen) Vickstrom in Fairview. She graduated from Sidney High School in 1954, and then spent the rest of her life teaching others how to love each other like Jesus loves us.
Survivors are husband Steve Paladichuk, Sidney; daughters Linda (Jay) Reed and their sons Josh (Andrea) Reed and Jamie (Malisa) Reed; Lana (Curt) Jensen’s children Shaun (Michelle)Jensen, Kory Jensen, and Kelsey (Corby) Storer; Laurie Paladichuk (Roy Huffman) and their daughter Jaylee (Peter) Guerra; Libby (Randy) Berndt and their children Sara Berndt and Kelly (Kallie) Berndt; and a sister, Dorothy Paladichuk.
June was preceded in death by daughter Lana Jensen; parents Bert and Sara Vickstrom; brothers Harold and Herbert Vickstrom; sisters Adele Elletson, Edna Martin, Sheryll Vickstrom; niece Laurie Paladichuk; nephew Don Vickstrom; an infant granddaughter and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church Foundation or to the Boys & Girls Club of the MonDak (Sidney) in June’s honor.