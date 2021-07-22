Justin Wade Brown passed peacefully on July 18, 2021 in Miles City, Montana at the age of 60.
He was born in Bozeman, Montana on July 7, 1961.
Justin attended schools in Demming, Washington, Colville, Washington, Laurel, Montana and Joliet, Montana but the best education was in his love of agriculture, farming and truck driving.
Justin started custom combining at a young age and traveled from Texas up to Canada. He eventually settled in Miles City to be close to his mom and he liked the size of the town. He always enjoyed the Bucking Horse Sale.
Justin grew up hunting, fishing and camping with his dad and family. He also spent a lot of time in Cooke City snowmobiling and enjoying time with all his good friends.
Justin is survived by his loving mother, Helen K. Martin; his sister, Julie K. Guffey (Steve); his two daughters, Kelli and Jessica; his three nephews, Jimmy, Shaun and Michael; and many cousins and friends.
Family will be receiving friends on Friday, July 23, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home in Miles City. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home. Burial will take place on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Sidney Cemetery in Sidney, Montana at 11 a.m. Condolences can be made to the family at stevensonandsons.com.