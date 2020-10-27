Kathleen Shannon was born to Vida and Donald Shannon of East Fairview, North Dakota on May 30th, 1960. She attended grade school at East Fairview Elementary School and high school at Fairview High School, graduating in 1978.
After high school, Kathy attended Billing College of Coiffure Arts, beginning her career as a hair stylist, for which she never lost her passion. Her talent and enthusiasm led her to own two beauty salons, one in Fairview early on, and another in Billings which she maintained as long as her health allowed. She used her talent to make her clients feel better about themselves. She could also be quite persuasive in encouraging adventures in hair, even convincing her uptight brother to get a perm (just once).
Kathleen spent much of her life in Billings, but never lost her Eastern Montana roots, maintaining lifelong friendships, from high school, to college, and throughout her career. People were drawn to her.
Kathy raised four beautiful children, Chris, Lacie, Aaron, and Mason, showering them with unconditional love. She had even more for her six grandchildren, Bradon, Dacia, Colton, Lucien, Alyssa, and Hendrick.
Kathleen met James Haney in 2003. She loved him for who he was and often said he reminded her of her dad. They got married on Valentine’s Day 2007.
Along life’s journey Kathleen adopted every animal she could including dogs, cats, gerbils, turtles, and even a lamb. Kathleen loved all of nature and loved sitting outside, enjoying her garden and birds, with a book and a glass of wine. It didn’t matter whether she was at the beach or on her own beautiful deck that James had built for her.
Kathy had the greatest gift of all: kindness and compassion for others. She shared it with her family, her friends, and anyone she met. Kathleen squeezed every drop out of life, her mantra was to seize the moment and live life to the fullest. Her wild and loving spirit and positive outlook on life was contagious.
Kathleen was ferocious and never afraid of anything. She was a wife, a mother, a grandmother, and a small business owner. She was also an activist, testifying on behalf of medical cannabis at the state legislature. She was her own mother’s best friend, caregiver, and social director until Vi passed away.
Above all Kathleen was a fighter. No matter what obstacles she encountered in life she rose to the occasion with grace and wit. When she found out she had advanced systemic mastocytosis, a cancer of the mast cells, she and James became determined to live as well as possible with the terminal prognosis. With the steadfast support of her husband James and the love of her entire family she was able to get into a clinical trial that greatly increased her quality of life for many months. When side-effects of the experimental drug made it too dangerous for her to continue she gracefully accepted the time she had left and made the most of it, staying in contact with her family throughout the pandemic, always with a great sense of joy and positivity.
Kathleen Shannon’s body died of systemic mastocytosis on October 24th, 2020, surrounded by her beloved family, but her spirit lives forever in the hearts of all who knew her. Kathleen was preceded in death by her father, Don, her mother, Vi, and numerous aunts, uncles, and pets. All are waiting to see her.
Kathleen leaves behind her husband James Haney, son Christopher Davidsen and his children Brayden, Dacia, and Colton; daughter Lacie Kloosterhof, her husband Alan and their son Hendrick; Aaron Davidsen, his partner Sarah Dion, and their son Lucien and daughter Alyssa; and Kathleen’s son Mason Petrie. Other survivors include her brother and sister-in-law Steve and Andrea Shannon, their daughter Stephanie and son-in-law Brent Briney and their two children: Olivia Grace and Milo Joseph, and Steve and Andrea’s daughter Michelle Shannon Pogge and son-in-law Drew Pogge. Kathleen also had a long list of cousins and friends whom she loved and who loved her in return. It’s no surprise that there are truly too many to list.
At Kathleen's request, no service will be held.