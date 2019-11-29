Funeral services for Kathy Usselman, 73 of Fairview, Montana are at 11:00 A.M, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Community Presbyterian Church in Fairview with Pastor Kelly Sloan officiating. Visitation will be Friday, November 29, 2019 from 11AM to 6PM at the funeral home in Sidney. At Kathy’s request her casket will only be open at the funeral home and it will be closed at the church. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Kathy passed away on Monday evening, November 25, 2019, at the emergency room at Sidney Health Center, Sidney, MT.
Kathy was born on July 26, 1946 to Gale and Marie Childers in Sidney, MT. She joined 2 sisters at home with the twins joining the family 10 years later. As a child she loved to play with her baby dolls, and she hated to help with the dishes. She went to elementary school at Timmons School in Elmdale Community, then she entered her freshman year at Sidney High School, then transferred to Fairview and graduated from Fairview High School in 1964. She married Floyd Usselman on February 20, 1965 in Sidney, MT. To this union 2 sons were born, Shane was born October 2, 1965, and Scott was born December 2, 1968. Kathy worked at Ben Franklin is Fairview and then went to work at the Super Value in Fairview as a baker. She retired from the Super Value after 20 years of service. She enjoyed her cooking & baking for everyone that came by, with her specialty being her Corn Top Casserole. Kathy loved the PBR, enjoyed going to as many events as she could, and she really loved Guilhermi Marchi. Kathy also loved all Fairview Warriors sports, and loved to cheer them all on. She also enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, and crosswords.
She was very active in the Fairview Oldtimers Festival, the Community Presbyterian church, her bible study group and the Fairview Food Bank.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Floyd, Her sons Shane (Kim) Usselman, Scott (Amy) Usselman. Her Grandchildren Chase, Kaitlyn, Zachery (Jenny), Jenae Usselman, Ashley (Colby) Braun & Matt Helmers. Her Great Grandchildren Axyl, Aizyn, Hendryx and Haylen Braun. Her sisters Darlene Hurley, Babe (Dale) Hurley, Penny (Scott) Johnson and Peggy Madison. Sister in law Ruth Schwartzenberger. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins
She was precded in death by her parents, and a brother in law Elroy Hurley.