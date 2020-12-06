Funeral services for Kaye Noreen Braun, 74, of Savage, Montana will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Savage with Pastor Tim Tharp officiating. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery, Savage, under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home in Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Kaye passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the Kalispell Regional Medical Center in Kalispell, MT.
Kaye Noreen Braun was born on January 8, 1946 to parents Elmer and Ruth (Sharbono) Mastvelten, in Sidney. She attended school in Savage, where her family resided. She met her future husband during this time; a handsome, blonde, “ruggedly cut" Marine named Wallace “Wally" Braun. They were married June 14, 1960 and resided in Sidney, where they started a family. Kaye and Wally later moved to Savage. There they raised two sons. She was actively involved in the community by serving as a Cub Scout Den Mother and teaching Sunday School at her beloved First Lutheran Church. She lost the love of her life, Wally, to ALS on January 26, 2014 at their home in Savage.
She was very artistic and enjoyed crafting with her Mom and Sisters. She proudly sold her projects every year at the Sunrise Festival of the Arts in the Park. Her greatest joy was hosting family meals and gathering together. Everyone was welcome at her table.
She was strong in her faith and believed family was important. Those who knew her; family, friends, or the occasional stranger (although she had never met one) were greeted by a warm smile and a caring hug. Our lives are richer and blessed by her being a part of them.