Kayla Katherine Rickel, a free spirit and lover of all things in life, born in Coeur d’Alene on Dec. 17, 1991, went to be with Our Lord and Savior on the morning of Jan. 26, 2022 after giving all she had in a 20-day battle against the latent, unrelenting and poisonous effects of carbon monoxide.
Kayla will be remembered for her enormous heart, her friendships, her compassion for all life, her love of the outdoors, her aptitude for drawing and graphical art and her undying spirit that will no doubt be the light in a dark place when those closest to her need it the most.
Kayla leaves behind in life: her father, Bob Rickel of Athol; her mother, Marilyn Cotter of Pinehurst; and her two big brothers, Brandon Junso of Pinehurst and Ryan Junso of Denver, Colorado; along with many other extended family members and friends.
In Kayla’s memory, please use extra caution when heating with propane or natural gas; have your furnace inspected regularly; and protect yourself and your loved ones with a quality detector.
Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the Rickel family with arrangements.
