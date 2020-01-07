Funeral services for Keith Shafer, 81 of Sidney are at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Bible Baptist Church in Sidney with Reverend Michael Backhaus officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel, with a family and friends service beginning at 6:00 p.m. under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Keith passed away on December 30, 2019 at his home in Sidney, MT.
Keith Gordon Shafer was born December 23, 1938 to Kenneth and Lula (Smith) Shafer in Havre, MT. In January of 1956 he joined the United States Navy in Tacoma, WA serving until June of 1959. On February 16, 1957, Keith married Sharon Johnson in Tacoma, WA. They had three children, Rebecca, Allen, and Bryan. Keith worked at the Navy shipyard in Tacoma for 22 years when he retired as a pipefitter foreman. As a hobby, Keith was a master woodworker.
Keith accepted the Lord Jesus as his personal savior in the early part of 2003. This relationship became the joy of his life. Keith was baptized in March 2007. He loved his church family and they became even dearer to him after the passing of his beloved wife, Sharon. Keith loved to tell people about his Lord.
Keith is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Lula, his wife Sharon, children Rebecca and Allen, and siblings Rita, Verlyn, Ronnie and Greg.
He is survived by his son Bryan Shafer, his sister Vera, his brother-in-law Neal, and grandchildren Jayson Shafer, Candy Shafer, Jennifer Roberts, and Justin Shafer.