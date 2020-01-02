Funeral services for Keith Shafer, 81 of Sidney are at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Bible Baptist Church in Sidney with Reverend Michael Backhaus officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel, with a family and friends service beginning at 6:00 p.m. under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Keith passed away on December 30, 2019 at his home in Sidney, MT.