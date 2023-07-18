Kenneth A. Torgerson

Kenneth Arnold Torgerson was born on July 27, 1933, to Anna and Martin Torgerson. He was the youngest of their three sons. He grew up on the family homestead four miles northwest of Lambert, Montana. After he married Patricia (Witt) Torgerson, they stayed on the farm, raising their two children, Beth and Lewis.

Ken was an active integral member of the Lambert community. He farmed and ranched almost his entire life. As a teen, he helped build the two-story red barn with his father and two brothers in 1947. The barn still has his brand, Lazy KT -, painted on the door to the hayloft. Ken believed in land stewardship, so he made efforts to take care of the land, working with the Farm Service Agency and the Soil Conservation office on contour farming, putting in a dike, using the savory grazing method, creating an extensive shelterbelt, and other conservationist farm projects. He was honored for his conservation efforts throughout his years as a farmer, starting by receiving the 1964 Outstanding Young Farmer Award given by the Sidney Junior Chamber of Commerce and ending by receiving the 2000 Outstanding Conservationist Award for the Richland County Conservation District. He also worked with AGSCO, becoming their salesman of the month in June of 1977. He was active in the Farmers Union and other farm groups. He supported local co-ops. He was a substitute bus driver for the Lambert School District. He was active in the local Lutheran church. He supported his children’s 4-H projects, including when Lewis decided to raise pigs and when Beth bottle-fed multiple bum lambs and ended up with a herd of sheep. He helped them both with their 4-H steers, which they showed and sold at the Richland County Fair. He loved to tell jokes, and he loved to laugh. He cared deeply for his family, his farm, and his community.

