Kent Charles Stenzel, 74, of Hamilton Montana passed away March 29, 2022 at West Hills Assisted Living in Hamilton.
Kent and his twin sister Kathy were born on July 19, 1947 in North Tonawanda, New York to the late Carl and Erna Stenzel.
Kent got his Master of Divinity at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri where he met his wife, Barbara Clark. Kent and Barb were married in 1971 in Ferguson Missouri.
Kent finished his years at seminary and went on to help several congregations until his retirement in 2010 in Hamilton where he met Pastor Vern.
Kent served in many congregations in Idaho, Nebraska, Indiana, Missouri and Montana. He came out of retirement briefly to help out a local congregation in Missoula, which was so like him.
Kent was active in the Lions Club, Hospice, Ravalli County Recycling Center, Ravalli County Museum, Sapphire Lutheran Homes, Council on Aging, Grace Lutheran Church and many more. He enjoyed hunting, baseball (Go Yankees), football, and watching his grandchildren in their many activities. He was a big fan of John Wayne as well. Always watching his movies and had several pictures at home of him.
Kent is survived by his twin sister, Kathy of New York; wife, Barbara of Hamilton; and three children, Kara (Husband Billy) of Corvallis, Montana, Roger (wife Marta) of Idaho and James (wife Kristi) of Idaho; and nine grandchildren.
A service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Hamilton on April 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Ravalli County Museum 205 Bedford St Hamilton, MT 59840, or Grace Lutheran Church, 275 Hattie Lane Hamilton, MT 59840 or Home Health and Hospice of Missoula, 2445 S 3rd St W Ste B Missoula, MT 59801.