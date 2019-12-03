A memorial service for Kimberlee Nash, 63, of Sidney, will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Sidney, MT with Pastor David Huskamp officiating. Arrangements are under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Kimberlee passed away Saturday night, November 30, 2019, at her home in Sidney, MT.
