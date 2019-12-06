A memorial service for Kimberlee Nash, 63, of Sidney, will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Sidney, MT with Pastor David Huskamp officiating. Arrangements are under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
On Saturday, November 30, 2019, Kimberlee Ann Nash, loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother passed away.
Kim was born on January 7, 1956 in Fargo, ND to Estes and Ellen Harris Royer. She attended Shanley Catholic School until 1972 when the family moved to Frazee, MN where she graduated high school in 1974. After graduation she was married and had two wonderful children, Angela and Jeremy. She decided to attend Moorhead State University in 1984 and graduated in 1988 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Services. After graduation Kim and her children moved to Sidney, MT accepting a position at District II as a drug and alcohol counselor, later working with High Line Homes as a family counselor.
While in Sidney, she met the love of her life Gary Nash and they were married on June 16, 1990. Kim and the children welcomed Gary into the family and they loved him as much as he loved them. As the children grew up and started their own lives and families, Kim moved with Gary for his job to Ferndale, WA in 1995, then to Newcastle, WY in 2001, and back to Sidney in 2006.
Kim loved to travel, motorcycling in the summer, sewing & crafting in the winter, sewing with her friends in the sewing guild, playing cards with the senior citizens at Crestwood Inn, volunteering at bible camp, helping others in any way she could, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Kim is preceded in death by Ryland Christensen (grandson), Ellen Harris Royer (mother), Marvel Kern (sister), Donald Harris (grandfather), Ruth Nelson Harris (grandmother), Estes Royer (father), and Robyn Royer (sister).
She is survived by her husband Gary Nash, children Angela Christensen and Corey Salsbury, Jeremy Christensen, and Tammy Bulger, sister Laurice Royer, brothers Ronnie and Cheng Royer, and David Royer, grandchildren Desirae and Jarod Fasching, Brynn and Gage Salsbury, and Jayda and Kabe Christensen.