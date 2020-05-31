Kimberly Amber Hass, 61
Kimberly Amber Hass, 61, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Riverstone Health in Billings, Mont. Kim had been diagnosed with cancer last year and had been seeking treatments in Billings. Kim was born on Nov. 8, 1958, to William “Harlow” and Dorothy Mabel (Irwin) Hass in Plentywood, Mont. Kim attended school in Outlook and later graduated from Plentywood in 1977. She attended both Montana State and UND-Williston in her life. In 1982, Kim had her only child, Randi, in Texas. They also lived in Williston, N.D., Phoenix, Ariz., Medicine Bow, Wyo. and Medicine Lake, Mont. In 2000, Kim moved to the Gustafson Ranch near Culbertson, Mont. with Brian, where she lived until she needed more medical support from Billings. Kim loved many forms of horse power, from Quarter horses to quarter miles. She enjoyed planting gardens and flowers even to her last days. She made friends easily where ever she went. Kim was preceded in death by her parents, Harlow and Dorothy and brother Micheal “Mickey.” She is survived by her daughter, Randi Hass (Sidney), sister Gavriella “Martha” Velategui (Seattle, Wash.), brother Donald “Shultz” Hass (Tacoma, Wash.), brother Stephan Hass (Medicine Lake), nieces and nephews Jennifer (Dustin) Nicholls, Camaree Uljua, Justin Hass, Carlie Fellon, and Kristyn Carlton.
Services are being planned for a later date.