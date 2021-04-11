Kimberly Jo Suko
Kimberly Jo Suko, 53, of Sidney, Montana passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at her home in Sidney.
Funeral services for Suko will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney, Montana with Pastor Audrey Rydbom officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, April 15, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before service at the church. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
