Kimberly Jo Suko, 53 of Sidney, Montana passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Thursday, April 8, 2021 at her home. This was far too young to leave this earth.
Kim was born February 5, 1968 in Sidney, Montana to Gary King and Barb Craig. She grew up and attended school in Sidney, graduating from Sidney Senior High School in 1986.
In Kim’s earlier years she enjoyed spending time with her extended family in North Dakota.
She loved attending brandings, riding horses, and 4-wheelers (things that normal “town kids” didn’t get to do.)
When Kim turned 18, she was finally free of parental supervision and attended her first concert. She loved Bryan Adams. She would cruise the “gut” for hours in her burnt orange Chevette blaring Bryan Adams.
On Aug. 17, 1988 she married her loving husband Bert (Buzz) Suko. On Oct. 8, 1988 they were blessed with their first child. Four years later on Feb. 18, 1992 they welcomed their son. Cheryl and Shelby were the light of Kim’s life.
Kim was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Kim was one of a kind. She had a quiet, gentle soul. She typically didn’t have much to say, but she enjoyed sitting back and listening to the crazy chaos that went on around her. However, when Kim had something on her mind, she wasn’t afraid to share regardless of who was around.
Kim spent her free time reading books and knitting. She just recently found her niche for sewing and crafting. She enjoyed visiting the residents at Crestwood Inn, where she had previously worked. She was compassionate and always eager to lend a hand to those in need.
Her favorite past time was spending time with her grandsons, Titus and Atlas. She loved taking them to the park, and camping; however, her all-time favorite activity was rocking and singing to her grandbabies, while occasionally sneaking a little nap.
For years at family gatherings, Kim would bring her famous strawberry pretzel dessert.
However, this past Easter she threw quite a curve ball when she showed up with a snicker salad instead. How I wish we would have gotten her famous strawberry pretzel salad one more time.
Kim was preceded in death by her grandparents Fred and Katie Hansen, and Verner and Polly King; brothers Kevin and Josh King; sister Jennifer (King) Radke; in-laws Hubert (Bert) and Arlene Suko.
Kim is survived by her husband, Bert (Buzz) Suko; daughter, Cheryl (Brad) Edinger; son, Shelby Suko; parents, Gary King and Barb Craig; brothers, Jason (Patti) King and Justin (Katharine) King; sisters, Jami (Trenlin) Propp and Stacey (Scott) Warner; her grandsons, Titus and Atlas Edinger; nephews Daniel (Ivy) King, Carson Propp, Trevor Suko, Scott (Lindsey) Suko, Jaden Suko, Dominique Radke, and Ethan King; nieces, Alia King, Lacey Propp, Cecilia Propp, Sara King, Natasha and Hannah Uran, and Kiana (Sean) Smith. Brother and sister in laws Steve (Becky) Suko, Randy (Heather) Suko, and great nephew, Wyatt Smith. Along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services for Suko will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney, Montana with Pastor Audrey Rydbom officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before service at the church.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.