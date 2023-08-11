Kristi Lynn Hatter, 69, of Sidney, MT went to be with her heavenly father on Tuesday August 8, 2023. She was born on May 6, 1954, in Stanley, North Dakota, to Frank Lewis and Crystal Mae (Lawson) Goolsbey.
Kristi grew up in Tioga, ND with her parents and five other siblings. They spent a lot of family time together enjoying hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. She graduated from Tioga High School in May 1972. She then went on to continue her education by acquiring a nursing degree in Wahpeton, ND in 1974. She enjoyed a long career in the medical field spending over 40 years working for Sidney Health Center. She spent the last years of her career working in the Sleep Therapy department. She loved this newest field, from learning new things, visiting with her patients, and her co-workers.
Kristi chose nursing as her field of study because she thought it would be a good option as a mother.
Being a mom was her proudest achievement and where she found the most enjoyment in life. She welcomed her first born, William (Bill) James Goolsbey. She dreamed of having a little boy to call Billy, but he insisted at a very young age he was “just Bill.” Kristi married John Gustafson in 1982. From this union her daughter JoAnn Kay was born. Kristi and John raised children together in Culbertson, MT for several years before parting ways. Kristi moved back to Sidney in 1994 where she reunited with her true love and father of her son, Perry Joe Hatter. They were married June 14, 1996. It was often the joke that they did everything backwards. At this moment she acquired two more sons, Brad and Jared.
Kristi enjoyed all things outdoorsy, including hunting, fishing, camping, and horseback riding. She enjoyed attending her children’s sporting activities. Some of her fondest memories are from the years her children rodeoed. She could always be found with a camera in her hand. She loved sharing the pictures she took with all her rodeo family. This enjoyment carried on with watching her grandchildren in their own various sporting events and activities. In the most recent years, her outdoor passion turned to gardening. She loved watching and documenting things grow. She took great pleasure in still providing for family and friends with her producing and canning.
Kristi is survived by her husband Perry Hatter; children Bill (Kalee) Goolsbey, JoAnn (Billy) Hoverson, Brad Hatter (Nicole), and Jared (Jena) Hatter; grandchildren: Rebecca, Russell, Rhett, Rowdee, Rylee, Rhenn, Ryatt, Brady, Cooper, Jackson, Reaetta, Quade, Garrett, Allie, and Natlynn; siblings Larry Goolsbey, Jannelle McKechni, Luanne Goolsbey (Pat Malone), Lori Kittleson, and Arlen Goolsbey; and her dearest friend/sister Holly Weninger.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank Goolsbey and Crystal Slabik; and brother-in-law Dennis Kittleson.
There will be a celebration of life for Kristi on Saturday August 26, 2023, at 10:00 at the Squaw Gap Multi-purpose Center. The family will be spreading her ashes following the service at the Hatter Ranch.
Any that want to join are welcome too. There will be a small lunch at the hall following the spreading of ashes. Her family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a Food Bank of your choice or Montana Warriors on the Water. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.