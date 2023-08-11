Kristi Lynn Hatter

Kristi Lynn Hatter

Kristi Lynn Hatter, 69, of Sidney, MT went to be with her heavenly father on Tuesday August 8, 2023. She was born on May 6, 1954, in Stanley, North Dakota, to Frank Lewis and Crystal Mae (Lawson) Goolsbey.

Kristi grew up in Tioga, ND with her parents and five other siblings. They spent a lot of family time together enjoying hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. She graduated from Tioga High School in May 1972. She then went on to continue her education by acquiring a nursing degree in Wahpeton, ND in 1974. She enjoyed a long career in the medical field spending over 40 years working for Sidney Health Center. She spent the last years of her career working in the Sleep Therapy department. She loved this newest field, from learning new things, visiting with her patients, and her co-workers.

