Kurtis (Kurt) Allen Reil, 60

On September 16, 2022, Kurtis (Kurt) Allen Reil, 60, slipped away from this world into the loving arms of Jesus. He had many family and friends waiting for him. He passed away in his home in Bismarck, ND, after battling cancer on-and-off for six years. He was a warrior.

A funeral service will be held 3:00 PM, Thursday, September 29, at Charity Lutheran Church, 120 Aspen Ave, Bismarck. Following the service will be a “Celebration of Kurt Reil” gathering at the Ramada, 1400 E Interchange Ave, Bismarck. There is a block of rooms reserved at the Ramada under “Kurt Reil funeral.” Eastgate Funeral Service is assisting with the funeral arrangements.

