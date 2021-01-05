Funeral services for Larry D. Metcalf, 80, of Sidney, Montana formerly of Trotters, North Dakota are at 1 p.m. (MDT), Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastor David Huskamp officiating. Interment will be in the Sunnyside Cemetery, Trotters ND under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be Monday, January 4, 2021, from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before service at the church. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Larry Duane was born on September 6, 1940, in Beach, North Dakota to Lloyd and Hilda (Samuel) Metcalf. He grew up and attended schools in Beach. After school, Larry started in the oil field as a seismographer. On August 8, 1962, Larry was united in marriage to Sandra “Sandy” Wojahn in Wibaux, Montana. After the marriage they moved to Utah where Larry continued seismographing. While in Utah their first son was born, Duane Larry. They moved to Squaw Gap, ND where he started working for Joe Wheeling. They moved away for a short time before returning to Squaw Gap and returning to work for Joe Wheeling. Then they bought Larry’s family ranch west of Trotters where they raised Quarter Horses. The Metcalf Quarter Horses and Goldsberry Quarter Horses would have joint sales and buyers for all over the county and Canada would attend. While ranching, Larry worked as a pumper in the oil field.
Larry loved going to Canada fishing very year and only missed two years in 37 years going up there. He absolutely loved gardening and had a huge garden, used what we needed and gave the rest to anyone that needed or wanted something. There wasn’t a weed that dared to try and grow in his garden.
Larry passed away early Thursday morning, December 31, 2020, at his home south of Sidney.
Larry is survived by: his wife of 58 years, Sandy Metalf, Sidney, MT and his brother, Lloyd Metcalf, Jr., Glendive, MT, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; his two sons, Duane and Keith; his mother-in-law and father-in-law; his sister, Darlene and brother-in-law Pete Haverluk.