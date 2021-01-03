Larry D. Metcalf, 80
Funeral services for Larry D. Metcalf, 80 of Sidney, Montana, formerly of Trotters, North Dakota are at 1 p.m. (MDT), Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastor David Huskamp officiating. Interment will be in the Sunnyside Cemetery, Trotters ND under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be Monday, January 4, 2021, from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before service at the church. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Larry passed away on Thursday morning, December 31, 2020, at his home in Sidney.