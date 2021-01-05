Larry Dean Schlenz, age 86 of Glendive, Montana passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM on Monday, January 4, 2021 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. A private family graveside service with military honors will be in the Dawson Memorial Cemetery in Glendive. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Larry was born on October 14, 1934 in Richland County, Montana to Andy and Hazel (Whitney) Schlenz. He was raised and educated in Savage, Montana before enlisting in the United States Army where he served for two years before receiving his honorable discharge. Following his discharge from military service, Larry returned to Montana and started working in the oilfield for a few years. He later went to work as a truck driver for Northern Tank and then Urbanec Motors as a mechanic before he bought his first service station. Larry eventually moved up the road a little ways when he purchased a different service station which would become Larry’s Exxon, which he would own and operate for over thirty years until his retirement in 2003.
Larry was united in marriage to LaDonna Ulrich on August 4, 1957 in Glendive and to this union four children were born.
Larry enjoyed fishing and gardening and drag racing when he was younger. He loved and cherished the time he spent with his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, one brother, Richard Schlenz and one sister, Mona Mullin.
Larry is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, LaDonna Schlenz of Glendive; four children, Jerry (Jackie) Schlenz of Sidney, Montana, Loren Schlenz of Glendive, Danice (Marshall) Kamke of Rhinelander, Wisconsin, JoAnne (Jay) Holliday of Wadsworth, Ohio; five grandchildren, Amanda (Chase) Olson of Williston, North Dakota, Cassie and Abbie Kamke of Rhinelander, Bryce and Colin Holliday of District of Columbia; one great grandson Colton Olson; four sisters, Joyce Hernandez of Sidney, Betty Lamphier of Vancouver, Washington, Dorothy Mitchell of Sidney, Della Baker of Missoula, Montana; one brother, Gary Schlenz of Glendive and numerous nieces and nephews.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.silhafuneralhomes.com.