A funeral service for Larry Ernster, 68 of Fairview, MT will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home in Sidney, MT. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Larry passed away, October 11, 2019, at his home in Fairview. Larry Dean Ernster was born April 14, 1951 to William and Sarah Vanderhoof Miller and then adopted by Lester and Eva Vanderhoof Ernster. He grew up in Savage, MT graduating from Savage High School in 1970. As a truck driver for most of his life, Larry worked for Wagners Trucking for 10 years in Billings, MT and for Neu Construction in Fairview, MT for 13 years. On April 21, 2001 Larry married Deborah Jarvis.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents William and Sarah Miller and Lester and Eva Ernster, Henry (Bill) Miller, Vernon (Suzanne) Miller, Virgil Miller, Rose (Don) Yadon, Mel (Jan) Miller, Ruby (Nels) Yadon, Verna Miller, Doris Miller, Paula Miller, and adopted sister Georgia Ernster.
He is survived by his wife Deborah, son Travis Ernster of Roundup, MT, daughters Stacie (C.J.) Peterson of Richey, MT and Kiley (Nathan) Volesky of Billings, MT, brothers Alvin Miller, Fred Miller, Rolland (Lynne) Miller and Robert (Penny) Ernster of Savage, and four grandchildren Paeton, Kaeden, Bridger and Brodie.