Laura Germann
December 4, 1956-February 25, 2021
Laura Germann, 64, of Squaw Gap, North Dakota, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Sidney Health Center in Sidney, Montana.
Laura Mae Germann was born December 4, 1956 in Sidney to Howard and Amba Wheeling. She grew up on the family ranch in Squaw Gap, North Dakota where she developed a love of Hereford cattle, and the Squaw Gap community. Her elementary school years were spent at the one room school in Squaw Gap.
When the time came for high school, Laura boarded in town and attended Sidney High School.
Laura had a long and varied college career. She attended NDSU, Dickinson State and Williston State before completing her masters in education at MSU Northern.
While at Dickinson State, Laura met Jim Germann at a dance hosted by the rodeo club. The pair were married in Forsyth, Montana. The couple lived in many different communities throughout Montana and North Dakota. Laura was always a favorite among her students and made a lifelong impression on many of them.
Jim and Laura had one son, Cole Germann, and in 2012 the family moved back to the family ranch at Squaw Gap. Back on the ranch, Laura continued serving the Rau school district as a guidance counselor, but was happiest on the ranch checking on the cows, tending her daylilies, and baking her famous blueberry pies.
Laura was a true light in this world. She was motivated, funny, honest to a fault, and never saw a Hereford calf she didn’t love. She will be truly missed by the many, many people who’s lived she touched.
Laura is survived by; her son, Cole (Grace) Germann; her grandchildren, TJ and Amy Germann; her brothers, Mike (Patti) Wheeling, and Joe (Jennifer) Wheeling.
Laura is preceded in death by; her dear husband, Jim Germann; and her parents, Howard and Amba Wheeling.
A Celebration of Life for Laura Germann, 64 of Squaw Gap, ND will be held at a later date at the Germann Ranch.
Friends may stop by the funeral home to sign her book at the funeral home during business hours. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home is caring for the family.