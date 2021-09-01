Laurence “Larry” Stephen Garman, 62, of Clancy, Montana passed away from natural causes on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Larry was born on Nov. 8, 1958 in Denver, Colorado to parents Larry Wayne Garman and Rita Katherine Allen Tomlin. The family later moved to Montana where he would spend the remainder of his life. He graduated from high school in Sidney, Montana and then enlisted in the United States Navy where he became a proud member of the Seabees.
After leaving the Navy, Larry became a lineman, working for the phone company through Mountain Bell, US West, Qwest, and Century Link for a total of 40 years.
In 1985 Larry and his first wife Teresa welcomed their daughter Britney into the world; they then moved to Helena in 1989 where they welcomed their son Kelby.
As a man who loved being outdoors, Larry enjoyed free time spent hunting, fishing, being in the mountains and getting into trouble. Larry also found enjoyment in woodworking, playing horseshoes and darts, which he played on leagues for several years. On Oct. 2, 2005, he married the love of his life and soul mate, Jan (Dupler) Bauer. With this marriage he gained another daughter Amanda.
As a lineman, Larry worked for the IBEW Union, later becoming president which he maintained for over 20 years. He spent several years as a volunteer fireman with the Clancy Fire Department. Above everything though, Larry loved being a Poppa and spending time with his family.
Larry was preceded in passing by his mother, Rita Garman; and his grandparents, Leona Garman and Jack Garman.
He is survived by wife, Jan Garman of Clancy; children, Britney (Andrew) Varhley of Washington, Kelby (Janell) Garman of Montana and Amanda Stewart of Montana; grandchildren, McKenzie and Everett Garman, Lynn Varhley, Jillian and Addison Stewart; parents, Larry and Kathy Garman of Sidney; and siblings, Kathy (Jim) Hill of Montana, Richard (Lori) Garman of North Dakota, Missy (Eric) Zipperian of Wyoming and John Garman of Montana.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Clancy at Chubby’s Bar & Grill located at 9 Clancy Creek Rd. Everyone is welcome to attend.
