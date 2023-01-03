Celebration of Life for Leah M. Lange, 54 of Sidney/Lambert, MT are at 3:00 P.M., Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in Lambert, MT with Pastor Dennis Gugger officiating. Following the services family and friends will be gather at the Sidney Elks Lodge for more sharing of memories and fellowship. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney are caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Leah Marie was born on August 4, 1968, in Billings, MT the daughter of Marvin and Linda (Sharbono) Lange. The family moved to Sidney, MT where Leah grew up and attended schools. She graduated from Sidney High School in 1988 and she remained in Sidney. Leah worked at several businesses in Sidney including, Park Plaza Motel, Richland Motor Inn, Holiday Express, Community Memorial Hospital (Sidney Health Center), and the Windham Hotel.
Leah was the best AUNTIE ever. She loved spoiling them like her own and we now have another Guardian Angel looking over us.
Her hugs and zerbert kisses were the best. She had the biggest heart and her smile lit up the room. She loved to play spot the difference and enjoyed a good puzzle. She was the 1st in line waiting for a new magazine to be released. Summer was the best season for her. She looked forward to camping, boating, and fishing. She loved to sit around the campfire with her beer & clamato or margaritas. Leah will be missed by all, but we know she is at peace for once in her life and no longer fighting the demons.
Leah Marie Lange, friend to all, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Sidney Health Center-ER, Sidney, MT
Leah is survived by: her Mother Linda Stover; love of her life for 27 years Steve Decker; her siblings, Tamera Carr, Shawna (Rob) Ausbrooks, Lana (Grant) Watson, Lora (Kevin) Sundheim and Carla Lange; bonus daughter Shantel (Nicole) Ceranek and 16 other nieces and nephews, Derek Judd, Jessica Hed, Korey (Brooke) Judd, Kassidee (Trevor) Tracy, Ryan Jensen, Austin Jensen, Cody Whitney, Brandon Whitney, Kyle Watson, Casey Watson, Hunter Watson, Tony Basnaw, Brady (Ashley) Sundheim, Sheridan (Alex) Herman, Blake Zimmerman, Chase Zimmerman and 11 great nieces and nephews that were the pride of her life; extended family, June (Loren) Decker and Hayden, James (Josie) Decker, Terry (Alora) Decker and Kegan, Hunter, Silas, Josiah & Steven; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Leah was preceded in death by her Father Marvin Lange, Stepfather Ron Stover, Brother-in-Law Gene Carr, Cousins Jeffrey Steinley and Keith Sharbono; Grandparents Arthur and Emilie Sharbono; and multiple Aunts and Uncles.
To plant a tree in memory of Leah Lange as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.