Celebration of Life for Leah M. Lange, 54 of Sidney/Lambert, MT are at 3:00 P.M., Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in Lambert, MT with Pastor Dennis Gugger officiating. Following the services family and friends will be gather at the Sidney Elks Lodge for more sharing of memories and fellowship. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney are caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Leah Marie was born on August 4, 1968, in Billings, MT the daughter of Marvin and Linda (Sharbono) Lange. The family moved to Sidney, MT where Leah grew up and attended schools. She graduated from Sidney High School in 1988 and she remained in Sidney. Leah worked at several businesses in Sidney including, Park Plaza Motel, Richland Motor Inn, Holiday Express, Community Memorial Hospital (Sidney Health Center), and the Windham Hotel.

