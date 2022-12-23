Leonard Robert Joppa, 92

Leonard Robert Joppa, 92, formerly of Fargo, North Dakota, passed away on November 16, 2022, at Eventide’s Linden apartments in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Leonard was born in Billings, Montana, in September 1930 to Carl and Grace (Shoop) Joppa. He graduated from high school in Fromberg, Montana. While in college at Montana State he enlisted in the US Air Force, serving during the Korean Conflict from an air base in Japan. He returned to college and completed a degree in Agronomy in 1957. He then took a job at the extension office in Sidney Montana. While in Sidney, he met and married his wife, Catherine (Osborn) Joppa. Leonard then went on to earn a Masters degree at Oregon State University and a PhD from Montana State University.

